Shield of the Americas Luis Abinader arrives in Miami to participate in the summit called by Donald Trump

This visit is part of the intense international agenda that President Abinader will develop during the month of March, which also includes official commitments in Chile and France, reaffirming the active role of the Dominican Republic in the main global decision-making forums.

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, arrived this Friday at 2:24 in the afternoon (Miami time) at the Miami International Airport to attend the presidential summit called by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Strategic agenda and topics of common interest

The summit, which will be held this Saturday, March 7, will bring together international leaders to address challenges at the regional and global levels.

This summit is named “Shield of the Americas” and aims to promote freedom, security, and prosperity in the region.

President Trump will dialogue with the leaders of these countries to work together to address illegal and mass migration in the United States and the Western Hemisphere, as well as the threat of criminal gangs, drug traffickers, and terrorists, security, and the fight against organized crime.

Bilateral meetings

The president of the Dominican Republic also plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings within the framework of the event to promote national interests and strengthen ties of friendship with sister nations in the region.

