Abinader meets Bolivian president at Shield of the Americas Summit

Florida.- During the Shield of the Americas Summit, President Luis Abinader held a bilateral meeting with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira to discuss strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the Dominican Republic and Bolivia.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional cooperation and emphasized the importance of promoting joint initiatives that support development and stability across the continent. They also expressed interest in expanding collaboration in areas that could further strengthen diplomacy and trade between the two nations.

The meeting was part of Abinader’s bilateral agenda during the summit in Miami, which brings together regional leaders to address shared challenges and strengthen cooperation in the hemisphere. Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and other officials also attended.