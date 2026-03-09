Abinader says Haiti situation discussed with Trump at Shield of the Americas Summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said the security crisis in Haiti was one of the issues discussed with Donald Trump during the Shield of the Americas Summit, as part of regional efforts to combat organized crime.

Speaking in an interview, Abinader explained that the Haitian situation was addressed within broader security cooperation initiatives in the hemisphere, particularly in response to threats such as drug trafficking and international criminal networks. He noted that the issue arose during discussions with several Latin American leaders participating in the meeting.

The Dominican president also joined other regional leaders in signing a proclamation to create a military coalition aimed at fighting drug cartels and transnational crime. The initiative seeks to strengthen coordination between Latin American countries and the United States to confront organized crime and violence.

During the summit, Trump emphasized the importance of joint action and said Washington hopes to deepen cooperation with partner nations. He described the initiative as a collective effort to protect regional security, sovereignty, and shared democratic values while expanding collaboration across the hemisphere.