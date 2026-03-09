DIGESETT sanctions driver for reckless driving on Autovía del Este

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation reported that it identified and sanctioned a driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on the Autovía del Este near San Pedro de Macorís after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

According to authorities, the violation—captured in a viral video showing the vehicle driving a considerable distance against traffic—was penalized under Article 252 of Law 63-17.

DIGESETT reiterated its call for drivers to respect traffic regulations and warned that both authorities and citizens remain vigilant, noting that reckless behavior on the roads can be reported and documented by the public.