Dominican government honors women with Medal of Merit on International Women’s Day

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader led the ceremony marking International Women’s Day with the 41st presentation of the Medal of Merit for Dominican Women, the highest distinction granted by the Dominican State to honor women’s contributions to national development.

The event, held at the National Theater Eduardo Brito, also commemorated the centenary of the birth of Minerva Mirabal, a symbol of resistance against the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo. Her legacy was highlighted as an inspiration for new generations of Dominican women advancing in public, social, and economic life.

During the ceremony, Gloria Reyes noted progress in women’s political participation, citing that 9,167 women ran for office in the 2024 elections—43% of all candidates—while 1,226 were elected, representing about 49% of positions. She also emphasized ongoing challenges such as gender-based violence, economic gaps, and unequal domestic workloads.

The ceremony honored dozens of women across fields including science, journalism, sports, education, business, diplomacy, health, and public service. A posthumous recognition was also awarded to feminist and human rights defender Zobeyda Alejandrina Cepeda Peña, while a tribute to Minerva Mirabal was received by Minou Tavárez Mirabal.