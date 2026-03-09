Dominican Republic signs Charter of Doral at Shield of the Americas Summit

The charter establishes a new regional alliance known as the Donroe Doctrine, aimed at strengthening security cooperation, dismantling transnational criminal organizations, and creating secure supply corridors. As one of only three Caribbean nations invited, the Dominican Republic was designated a Tier 1 strategic partner, which could lead to preferential trade conditions and infrastructure investments.

According to American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic Executive Vice President William Malamud, the agreement reinforces the country’s position as a trusted U.S. partner and supports its strategy to become a regional hub for nearshoring and advanced manufacturing.

The summit also confirmed that the country will pioneer the “Safe Port of the Americas” certification, beginning with the Port of Caucedo. The designation would allow Dominican exports—especially biomedical and textile products—to access U.S. markets through a faster “Green Lane” system, reducing transit times and customs barriers.