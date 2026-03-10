Abinader travels to Chile for inauguration of José Antonio Kast

Upon arrival, Abinader is scheduled to join other international leaders in a formal greeting with outgoing President Gabriel Boric at La Moneda Palace in Santiago. The Dominican delegation includes First Lady Raquel Arbaje, their daughter Adriana Abinader Arbaje, and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.

The agenda continues with the swearing-in ceremony of Kast and his cabinet, followed by a luncheon for visiting leaders hosted by the new president and First Lady María Pía Adriasola. Abinader is expected to return to the Dominican Republic after the events, which will also be attended by leaders such as Javier Milei of Argentina, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Daniel Noboa of Ecuador and Felipe VI of Spain.