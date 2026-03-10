Dominican authorities open “Life Points” to assist women at risk

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government announced new preventive measures to combat gender-based violence and reduce femicides, including the creation of “Life Points,” spaces where women at risk can seek immediate help. According to Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful, these sites offer an alternative access route so victims can request assistance without going directly to a police station or prosecutor’s office.

The initiative, launched following a meeting of the Joint Task Force led by Vice President Raquel Peña, has already begun operating in several locations. These include the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of the Interior and Police of the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, the Provincial Government of Santiago, and a branch of Farmacia Los Hidalgos on Avenida Abraham Lincoln in Santo Domingo. Staff at these points have been trained to act as first responders and activate support protocols in coordination with the Dominican National Police and the Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic.

Authorities also reported that the police’s Specialized Directorate for Attention to Women and Domestic Violence has assisted 1,695 people so far this year and rescued 49 minors from risky situations. In addition, 630 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to domestic and gender-based violence, while 5,994 victims have received protection and follow-up. Officials are also working on a standardized risk assessment form to evaluate each case and determine the level of protection required.