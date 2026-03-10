Dominican Port Authority inaugurates new fishing dock in Haina to support fishermen

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) inaugurated a new fishing pier in Haina Occidental, a project aimed at improving working conditions for fishermen who operate along the Haina River and supporting the local economy.

The ceremony was led by José Ignacio Paliza, Minister of the Presidency, and Apordom’s executive director Jean Luis Rodríguez, who said the project forms part of the government’s national plan to build and rehabilitate fishing docks across the country. Authorities noted that the initiative seeks to strengthen coastal communities and dignify the work of fishermen.

Built with an investment of RD$18 million, the pier covers about 170 square meters and can accommodate around 20 small boats at the same time. The structure includes LED lighting, metal cleats for mooring, an access ramp for vessels and a service gazebo for fishermen. With this project, Apordom has now delivered 19 fishing docks nationwide, benefiting coastal communities such as Sabana Grande de Palenque, Boca Chica, Puerto Plata, Boca de Yuma, Cabo Rojo in Pedernales, Miches, Sánchez in Samaná and Las Cañitas in Sabana de la Mar.