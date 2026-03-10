Dominican Republic and Guatemala to sign port cooperation agreement

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) and the National Port Commission of Guatemala are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening technical and institutional cooperation in the port sector. The agreement will be signed at the end of March during a technical visit by a Guatemalan delegation to the Dominican Republic.

The memorandum will be signed by APORDOM’s executive director Jean Luis Rodríguez and the head of Guatemala’s port commission Leonel Alberto Molina Cabrera. The partnership seeks to promote collaboration based on reciprocity and mutual benefit, allowing both countries to share experiences and strengthen port development.

During the visit, the Guatemalan delegation will tour key Dominican terminals including the Port of Río Haina and the Port of Caucedo to exchange best practices in port planning, modernization, digitalization and management. The agreement, initially valid for four years, will also encourage joint projects, training programs, research initiatives and cooperation in areas such as port governance, sustainability, security and technological innovation.