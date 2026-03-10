Government unveils strategy to attract high-tech foreign investment

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs of the Dominican Republic (MICM), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), presented the Foreign Direct Investment Attraction Plan for ICT Companies 2026–2036, a strategy aimed at positioning the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for high-value digital services.

The plan outlines a roadmap to integrate the country into global technology value chains and focuses on attracting investment in four key areas: semiconductor manufacturing, software development, Healthtech, and advanced Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. During the presentation, Industry and Commerce Minister Yayo Sanz Lovatón highlighted the country’s geostrategic location, connectivity and skilled workforce as competitive advantages for attracting international technology companies.

Officials noted that the initiative also aims to promote innovation, create STEM-related jobs and support long-term economic growth. The strategy aligns with international best practices and involves collaboration among key institutions, including ProDominicana, the National Council of Export Free Zones of the Dominican Republic and the Association of Foreign Investment Companies, to strengthen the country’s position in the global digital economy.