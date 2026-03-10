Report examines social impact of plastic pollution in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Representatives from government institutions, private companies, civil society and international organizations gathered at a workshop organized by the Dominican Republic Plastics Action Platform (NPAP-RD) to review preliminary findings from a report analyzing the social impact of plastic pollution and waste management in the Dominican Republic.

The meeting presented early results of the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Report, which examines how plastic pollution and recycling practices affect women and vulnerable communities differently. Participants included community leaders, grassroots recyclers, and representatives from rural, coastal and informal communities, who discussed inequalities across the plastic recycling chain and possible solutions adapted to the national context.

Initial findings indicate that high levels of informality persist throughout the recycling sector, disproportionately affecting women, informal workers and marginalized groups by limiting access to services, social protection and economic opportunities. Authorities and industry representatives, including officials from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs of the Dominican Republic and the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic, emphasized the need to integrate gender equity and social inclusion into plastic waste management policies. The contributions from the workshop will help strengthen the country’s Plastics Action Roadmap, an initiative launched in 2025 to promote circular economy solutions and sustainable development.