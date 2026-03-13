Dominican Republic installs first “Blue Shield” to protect cultural heritage

The Blue Shield is an international emblem established under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and promoted by UNESCO to identify cultural heritage sites that must be protected during armed conflicts or natural and human-made disasters. The Montesinos monument, located in the Colonial City, was declared part of a World Heritage Site in 1990.

Authorities said the installation marks the first phase of a broader plan to place the symbol on other historic landmarks, including the Cathedral of Santa María la Menor, the Pantheon of the Fatherland, the Altar de la Patria, the Puerta de la Misericordia, the Fortaleza Ozama, the Alcázar de Colón, the Palacio Consistorial and the Puerta del Conde.

Officials said the initiative reinforces the country’s commitment to protecting cultural heritage and strengthening respect for international humanitarian law to preserve historic sites for future generations. The ceremony was led by Vice Minister Rubén Silié, representing Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, along with representatives of participating institutions and other invited authorities.