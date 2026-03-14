Which areas of the National District and the East will experience power outages this weekend?

On Sunday, work will be carried out on the 69 kV Boca Chica – San Pedro de Macorís line.

The Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED) reported that this weekend it will carry out scheduled maintenance work on the 69 kV Arroyo Hondo – Capotillo transmission lines this Saturday, March 14, and on the 69 kV Boca Chica – San Pedro de Macorís (Cementos) line this Sunday, March 15, as part of its permanent program of improvements and preventive actions to guarantee the reliability and safety of the electricity service.

In this regard, on Saturday, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, two 65-foot wooden poles located in front of the Arroyo Hondo – Capotillo substation will be replaced on the 69 kV Arroyo Hondo – Capotillo transmission line.

During the execution of these works, the electrical service will be affected in the companies: Molinos Modernos, Mercasid, Petroquímica, Polyplas, Termopac, and Smurfit Kappa.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, work will be carried out on the 69 kV Boca Chica – San Pedro de Macorís (Cementos) line, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This work will consist of preventive maintenance on the substation and replacement of insulators.

During these works, service will be interrupted in the communities of Guavaberry and Cayacoa, as well as in the companies: César Iglesias, Destilería Brugal, and Harinas del Higüamo.

ETED reiterated that these interventions are part of the planned maintenance actions undertaken to strengthen the electrical transmission infrastructure, prevent breakdowns, and ensure the continuity and stability of service in the National Interconnected Electrical System (SENI).