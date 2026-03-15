Today’s weather: Isolated showers and pleasant temperatures in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that on Sunday, conditions of scattered to partly cloudy skies will prevail in much of the national territory, with isolated rain in several provinces, due to the transport of cloudiness associated with the easterly winds.

The institution detailed that during the morning hours, there will be occasional cloudiness, accompanied by isolated rains mainly in the provinces of La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, and Hermanas Mirabal.

Likewise, the forecasting agency indicated that these conditions are expected in the afternoon in locations in Monte Plata, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, San Juan, and Elías Piña.

He noted that during the evening, a weak trough will approach the national territory, favoring scattered rains again in the provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, and Barahona.

Regarding temperatures, the agency stated that they will remain pleasant at night and early morning, especially in mountainous areas and interior valleys. Lows will range between 20°C and 22°C, while highs will be between 28°C and 30°C.

Indomet recommends that the public stay tuned to updates on official weather information through its website and social media channels.