Indomet warns of downpours, thunderstorms as instability increases

Due to these conditions, authorities have maintained alert levels in most provinces, citing risks of urban and rural flooding, as well as rising rivers, streams, and ravines, although some southwestern areas remain outside the warnings.

For Thursday, Indomet expects relatively stable weather in the morning, with mostly clear skies. However, cloudiness will increase in the afternoon as warm, humid winds combine with daytime heating and another trough, triggering more downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, especially in the northeast, Central Mountain Range, southeast, and border regions.