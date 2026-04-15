Indomet warns of downpours, thunderstorms as instability increases
The weather forecasting agency also reported that the rains will begin in the morning and extend into the afternoon.
Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) warned that a trough linked to a low-pressure system will intensify in the coming hours, increasing humidity and atmospheric instability across the country. This will lead to moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail, affecting Greater Santo Domingo and multiple regions, including the north, northeast, southeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range.