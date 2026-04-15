Local April 15, 2026 | 9:40 am

Indomet warns of downpours, thunderstorms as instability increases

The weather forecasting agency also reported that the rains will begin in the morning and extend into the afternoon.

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) warned that a trough linked to a low-pressure system will intensify in the coming hours, increasing humidity and atmospheric instability across the country. This will lead to moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail, affecting Greater Santo Domingo and multiple regions, including the north, northeast, southeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range.

Due to these conditions, authorities have maintained alert levels in most provinces, citing risks of urban and rural flooding, as well as rising rivers, streams, and ravines, although some southwestern areas remain outside the warnings.

For Thursday, Indomet expects relatively stable weather in the morning, with mostly clear skies. However, cloudiness will increase in the afternoon as warm, humid winds combine with daytime heating and another trough, triggering more downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, especially in the northeast, Central Mountain Range, southeast, and border regions.
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