Government meets today with Leonel Fernández to address global crisis

Santo Domingo.- A high-level government commission will meet today at 6:00 p.m. with former president Leonel Fernández and leaders of the People’s Force to present the scope of President Luis Abinader’s initiative aimed at preparing the country for a potential international crisis linked to tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The meeting will take place at the Global Democracy and Development Foundation and will bring together government officials and opposition technicians. The official delegation will be led by Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza, alongside Magín Díaz and Eduardo Sanz Lovatón. The information was confirmed by Fernández’s spokesman, Omar Liriano.

This dialogue is part of a broader effort by the government to build national consensus and strengthen preparedness for possible economic and social impacts stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Authorities previously held a similar meeting with former president Danilo Medina and members of the Dominican Liberation Party, as part of ongoing consultations with political, economic, and social sectors.