Carolina Mejía welcomes delegations for Santo Domingo 2026 Games

Santo Domingo.- Carolina Mejía welcomed delegation leaders from 37 countries participating in the Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026 during a gathering at Taíno Park. The event was attended by members of the organizing committee, led by José Monegro, along with other officials.

During the meeting, Mejía highlighted the importance of hosting the Games and described them as a major opportunity for the Dominican Republic. The park, recently renovated for the occasion, will serve as a symbolic space connected to the event.

Organizers explained that each delegation will plant a native tree in the park once the Games begin on July 24, as a gesture of unity and cultural exchange ahead of the competition, which will run through August 8.