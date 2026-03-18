Government presents plan for Dominican Republic’s first spaceport in Pedernales

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic government, through the Ministry of the Presidency, unveiled a project to build the country’s first commercial spaceport in partnership with Launch On Demand Holdings. The facility is planned for Oviedo, in Pedernales, positioning the nation to enter the fast-growing global space industry focused on satellite launches and orbital services.

The proposal includes not only the spaceport but also an integrated energy hub with a capacity of about 200 megawatts, along with supporting infrastructure such as logistics systems, water supply, a desalination plant, and advanced noise control technology. Company executives highlighted that the initiative is designed with sustainability in mind, leveraging the area’s low population density and adhering to international environmental standards.

Backed by more than US$600 million in projected private investment, the project will follow a regulatory framework aligned with global best practices to ensure safe and competitive operations. Authorities say the initiative supports President Luis Abinader’s strategy to diversify the economy, attract foreign investment, and create new opportunities in high-tech sectors, including aerospace engineering and advanced logistics.