Dominican Republic will host international meeting on sea turtle conservation

Santo Domingo — Experts from the Wider Caribbean to Share Scientific Advances and Protection Strategies March 26-29
The Dominican Republic will host the Annual Meeting of the Network for the Conservation of Sea Turtles of the Greater Caribbean (Widecast), an event where local and international experts will share experiences on research and monitoring programs for these species.According to the Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Resources of the Ministry of the Environment, the event will take place from March 26 to 29, 2026.
Officials said Widecast is a coalition of experts in more than 40 countries and territories in the Wider Caribbean, committed to strengthening regional capacity to achieve recovery and sustainable management of sea turtle populations.
- “Through technical exchange, scientific cooperation and capacity building, the network promotes coordinated actions for the effective conservation of these species at the regional level,” they detailed.
They added that, as part of the agenda, on March 27 a special session will be held dedicated to sea turtle conservation programs and projects in the Dominican Republic, where various institutions will present their experiences, monitoring results, community initiatives and education and awareness strategies, as well as the main challenges and opportunities to strengthen the management and protection of these species in the country.
Interventions during 2025
The institutional reports of the Environment indicate that during the past year, 237 nests of the leatherback and hawksbill sea turtles were monitored. Of the total nests, 71 were moved and incubated ex situ, while 166 were left in situ on their home beach, with a total of 635 hatchlings.