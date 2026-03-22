Rains will not give respite: pre-frontal trough and cold front will take over 21 provinces

Greater Santo Domingo and several provinces of the country woke up this Saturday under a gray sky, with heavy rains since early morning and cooler temperatures, as a result of a prefrontal trough affecting the national territory.

And the rainfall does not stop.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected for much of the day.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that the cold front is located over neighboring Haiti. At the same time, the prefrontal trough that precedes it continues to generate instability over the Dominican Republic.

From the early hours of the morning, clouds accompanied by scattered downpours are observed in La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Azua, Peravia, Barahona, Pedernales, and Greater Santo Domingo.

By the afternoon, the cold will move directly over the country, causing the rains to intensify and spread to other areas.

Indomet forecasts heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the aforementioned provinces, as well as in Santiago, San Juan, Valverde, Santiago Rodríguez, Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, and Samaná.

At the beginning of the night, rainfall will begin to gradually decrease as the system leaves the national territory, giving way to a sky with scattered clouds and less rain towards early Sunday morning.