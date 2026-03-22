What changes in the weather today after torrential rains

The weather in the Dominican Republic gives a respite this Sunday, after the torrential rains recorded on Saturday.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that the cold front is already over the Mona Channel and continues to exit the area, while a relatively stable and dry air mass is beginning to dominate the national territory.

Due to this panorama, a significant reduction in rainfall is expected during the day. Although the sky will remain partly cloudy in parts of the east and northeast, morning rain will be weak and very isolated.

By the afternoon, the cloudiness, carried by the wind, could cause temporary rain in provinces such as Puerto Plata, Espaillat, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Pedernales, and Barahona.

At night, much of the country will have scattered clouds, and any rainfall will be isolated, mainly near the north coast of Indonesia.