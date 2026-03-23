Abinader heads to Paris for OECD forum and meeting with Macron

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel to Paris for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and cooperation ties between the Dominican Republic and France. The agenda includes a key meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as activities focused on promoting transparency, integrity, and good governance.

On Tuesday, Abinader will begin his schedule at the OECD headquarters, where he will participate in the Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, deliver a speech, and sign a memorandum of understanding. He will also meet with French business leaders and investors, along with Open Government Partnership CEO Aidan Eyakuze. The day will include a working lunch with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and a session with representatives of the OECD Development Centre, where he will present the Dominican Republic’s priorities under its 2036 Strategy.

Later that day, the president will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron and meet with members of the Dominican community in France. On Wednesday, Abinader will continue his agenda with a breakfast meeting with French companies to promote investment opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, free zones, and renewable energy, before engaging again with the Dominican diaspora. He is scheduled to return to the Dominican Republic later that day.