ADLA announces airfare hikes due to rising jet fuel prices

Santo Domingo.- Omar Chahín, president of the Dominican Association of Airlines, announced that airlines in the Dominican Republic will increase airfares across all routes following a 21 peso rise in jet fuel prices, a move expected to impact travel costs for passengers.

According to Chahín, the surge in aviation fuel—one of the largest operating expenses for airlines—has forced companies to make immediate adjustments to maintain financial sustainability. He explained that the sector can no longer absorb repeated increases, especially amid global energy volatility linked to geopolitical tensions in Iran, which continue to drive up oil and fuel prices worldwide.

Despite the price hikes, the Dominican aviation sector remains on a growth path. Airlines such as Air Century, Sky High Aviation Dominicana, RED Air, and Sunrise Airways Dominicana continue expanding routes across the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and North America, supporting tourism growth and connectivity for the Dominican diaspora.

Industry leaders warn that if fuel prices continue to rise, additional measures could follow, potentially leading to further airfare increases in the coming months.