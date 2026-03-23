Breaking news: unidentified man found dead near Botanical Garden in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- A man was found dead early Monday on a sidewalk near the National Botanical Garden, along República de Argentina Avenue, close to Los Próceres Avenue in the National District.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or determined the cause of death. Members of the DIGESETT arrived at the scene and secured the area while awaiting forensic teams to remove the body and begin a formal investigation.

The case remains under development, and officials are expected to release additional details in the coming hours as they work to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.