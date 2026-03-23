Caribbean Cinemas closes Malecón branch after violent incident

Santo Domingo.- A 22-year-old officer of the National Police, Dary Daniel Andújar Pérez, died Sunday afternoon after being seriously injured while responding to an incident at the Caribbean Cinemas Cinema Centro Malecón, located on George Washington Avenue in Santo Domingo.

According to preliminary reports, the officer was wounded in the line of duty after intervening in a situation involving an armed individual who was allegedly threatening employees. During the incident, private security guard Santo Pimentel Lebrón was also killed and is believed to have inflicted the injury that later caused the officer’s death. Andújar Pérez passed away while undergoing surgery at the National Police General Teaching Hospital (Hosgedopol), despite efforts by medical staff to save his life.

Authorities confirmed that the case is under investigation, with forensic results pending from INACIF. National Police Director Andrés Modesto Cruz Cruz expressed condolences to the officer’s family and praised his bravery and dedication in the line of duty.

The incident is linked to an attempted homicide reported earlier at the same location, involving a security guard from the company Eulen and a female employee. Caribbean Cinemas stated that the situation occurred while the theater was closed and that police intervention prevented a fatal outcome. The company has since activated its protocols, is cooperating with authorities, and has temporarily closed the Cinema Centro Malecón branch while investigations continue.