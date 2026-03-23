Fire reported at Don Ernesto Parrillada in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Don Néstor Parrillada, located in Plaza España in the Colonial City, causing alarm among merchants and visitors in the busy historic area.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., reportedly starting in the grill area of the restaurant. Employees from nearby businesses initially responded using fire extinguishers to contain the flames before the arrival of emergency units. The fire was later brought under control through the activation of internal protocols and the intervention of firefighters, preventing it from spreading to surrounding establishments.

No injuries were reported, as staff and customers were safely evacuated. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while the restaurant assesses the extent of the damage. The event has renewed attention on safety measures in high-traffic areas like the Colonial City, a key tourism hub in Santo Domingo.