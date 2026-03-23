INTRANT bans cargo vehicle circulation for Easter 2026

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation announced special traffic measures for the Easter 2026 period, restricting the circulation of cargo vehicles nationwide to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

Under Resolution 005-2026, cargo transport will be prohibited from Thursday, April 2 at 6:00 a.m. until Monday, April 6 at 5:00 a.m., including vehicles with Restricted Access Zone (ZAR) permits. However, exceptions will be granted for essential and perishable goods such as fuel, food, water, medicines, and medical supplies.

INTRANT clarified that oversized loads, double-trailer trucks, and overweight vehicles will not be authorized during this period, while emergency and essential service vehicles—such as ambulances, utilities, and maintenance units—will be exempt.

Authorities warned that violations will result in fines equivalent to one minimum public sector wage, in accordance with Law 63-17. Permits for exempted vehicles can be requested online and will include a QR code for verification. The measure is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure safer and more efficient mobility during the high-traffic Easter holiday.