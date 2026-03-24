Abinader arrives in Paris for Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum

Paris, France.- President Luis Abinader arrived in Paris on Monday night for an official visit that includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and participation in the Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum organized by the OECD.

During his visit, Abinader will attend the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Dominican Republic and the OECD, at the invitation of Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. He is also scheduled to take part in the International Economic Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the 10th anniversary of the organization’s regional program.

The forum, which begins on Tuesday, aims to promote transparency, accountability, and institutional strengthening. The president will also meet with business leaders to boost investment and economic cooperation, as well as hold talks with Aidan Eyakuze and Cormann.

His agenda will conclude with a bilateral meeting with Macron and an encounter with the Dominican community in France. On Wednesday, Abinader will host a breakfast with French business leaders focused on attracting investment in key sectors such as infrastructure, transport, logistics, free trade zones, and renewable energy, before returning to the country later that day.