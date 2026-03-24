Abinader promotes transparency, anti-corruption agenda at OECD Forum

Paris, France.- President Luis Abinader reaffirmed that integrity is a core principle of his administration and a cornerstone of the country’s economic and democratic development during his address at the Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum of the OECD in Paris.

In his speech, the president outlined a governance strategy based on four pillars: prevention, transparency, coordination, and compliance. He stressed that integrity is not merely a slogan, but a system grounded in the rule of law, accountability, and openness, which strengthens public trust and institutional stability. He warned that corruption acts as an “invisible tax” that raises costs, discourages investment, and undermines productivity.

Abinader highlighted measures such as the creation of Integrity and Compliance Commissions across government institutions to identify risks and improve internal controls, as well as efforts to make public information more accessible and useful to citizens. He also emphasized coordination as key to aligning anti-corruption policies across the state, while compliance ensures the consistent application of the law.

The president pointed to recent institutional reforms, including the appointment of an independent attorney general and constitutional changes removing presidential authority over that role, underscoring that justice must remain separate from government influence. He also noted ongoing corruption cases as evidence of accountability and equal application of the law.

Abinader recognized the work of Milagros Ortiz Bosch in advancing transparency efforts and aligning the country with international standards. He concluded that integrity is a strategic asset that promotes trust, investment, innovation, and stronger democratic institutions.