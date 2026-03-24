Abinader signs OECD memorandum in Paris

Paris.- In the presence of President Luis Abinader, the Dominican Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the OECD in Paris, aimed at strengthening cooperation, improving public policies, and aligning the country with international standards.

The agreement, signed alongside Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, took place during the OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum. It establishes a framework to promote transparency, good governance, and the exchange of best practices across key sectors.

The memorandum supports reforms in areas such as economic policy, fiscal management, environmental sustainability, and public governance—key factors for attracting foreign investment and strengthening institutional development in the Dominican Republic.

It also seeks to expand the country’s participation in OECD bodies and advance alignment with its legal instruments, reinforcing efforts to modernize the state and boost economic competitiveness.