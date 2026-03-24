Authorities launch road safety operation in Higüey ahead of Easter

Higüey, La Altagracia.– Authorities launched a road safety education and enforcement operation in Higüey to reduce traffic accidents during the Easter holiday period, one of the most dangerous times on the country’s roads.

The initiative is led by the Digesett (General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport) and focuses on prevention through direct engagement with citizens. Motorcycle taxi drivers received guidance on basic safety practices, while public transport drivers underwent alcohol testing. In addition, students in various schools participated in road safety talks aimed at promoting responsible behavior from an early age.

The operation is supported by provincial authorities, transport unions, and the business sector, all emphasizing the need for collective awareness to prevent accidents. Officials indicated that similar initiatives will be expanded to other cities to broaden their impact.

According to spokesperson Rafael Tejeda Baldera, reducing road incidents depends not only on enforcement but also on individual responsibility. Authorities reiterated their call for caution, stressing that prevention remains the most effective way to save lives during Holy Week.