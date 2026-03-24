Edesur announces scheduled power outages in Greater Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- Edesur Dominicana reported scheduled power outages this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday across parts of the National District, Los Alcarrizos, and Santo Domingo Oeste as it advances modernization and interconnection works at the Arroyo Hondo and Alfa substations.

At the Arroyo Hondo substation, the company will install new distribution cells and upgrade infrastructure in line with its 56 MVA capacity, requiring service interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in areas such as Viejo Arroyo Hondo, Las Palmas, Los Jardines, and Los Pinos, among others.

Meanwhile, work to integrate the new Alfa substation—including power line installation and pole placement—will strengthen electricity supply across key zones. These tasks will cause additional outages on Wednesday (9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) and Friday (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).

Communities affected include Tierra Llana, Villa Peravia, Villas Naco, La Ciénaga, Los Hidalgos, San Miguel de Manoguayabo, Pueblo Nuevo, and several sectors in Los Alcarrizos such as Savica, Los Multifamiliares, El Chucho, Los Rieles, and Carmen Renata.

Edesur apologized for the inconvenience and stated that the works aim to improve service reliability and meet growing electricity demand.