PCT questions fairness of Abinader’s economic strategy

Santo Domingo.- The Communist Party of Labor (PCT) criticized Sunday’s speech by President Luis Abinader, describing it as an “unfair burden” that places the weight of economic measures on workers, the middle class, and the most vulnerable sectors.

In a statement signed by its secretary general, Aquiles Castro, the party argued that the government’s call for “shared responsibility” is misleading, claiming it excludes large national and foreign businesses, whose profits remain untouched.

The PCT acknowledged that the current economic challenges—linked to global conflicts—were foreseeable, but criticized the government’s response, citing rising transportation costs, electricity rates, and food prices. According to the party, the president’s proposals continue to place the burden on lower-income groups.

In response, the organization proposed a series of measures, including a progressive tax reform where higher earners contribute more, the elimination of tax exemptions and subsidies for large corporations, and stricter control over public spending directed toward big businesses.

The party also questioned the president’s position on global affairs, accusing him of aligning too closely with U.S. foreign policy and failing to advocate for peace beyond economic concerns such as oil prices.

The PCT concluded that the economic crisis cannot be resolved while elite privileges persist at the expense of the broader population.