Abinader meets Dominican diaspora in Paris, proposes INDEX office

Paris, France.- President Luis Abinader met with members of the Dominican diaspora in Paris, reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening foreign policy and improving the country’s representation in France. The gathering brought together nearly 100 young Dominicans, who expressed enthusiasm about contributing both to their host country and their homeland.

During the discussion, key topics included education, artificial intelligence, culture, housing, and political participation. Abinader emphasized ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for Dominicans abroad and announced that authorities will evaluate opening an office of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (INDEX) and a Dominican cultural center in France to promote greater community integration.

Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez highlighted reforms to the country’s foreign service, while Ambassador David Puig noted the strong growth and dynamism of the Dominican community in France, now exceeding 8,000 people. Abinader also reminded attendees that diaspora members can access programs such as “Beca Tu Futuro” and housing initiatives in the Dominican Republic. He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving quality of life through ongoing national development projects.