Abinader meets French business leaders to boost investment in the Dominican Republic

During the session, Abinader highlighted the country’s economic stability, legal security, and openness to foreign investment, positioning it as a leading destination in the Caribbean. French companies already operating in the Dominican Republic praised its sustained growth and favorable business climate, while new firms expressed interest in participating in upcoming projects and tenders.

The meeting follows Abinader’s talks with Emmanuel Macron, reinforcing bilateral relations. He noted that foreign direct investment surpassed US$5 billion in 2025, a record for the country, and identified priority sectors for future investment, including mass transit, renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, digital solutions, semiconductors, and defense.