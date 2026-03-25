Dominican Republic joins Food First Pact to combat hunger by 2030

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic officially joined the “Food First Pact,” a regional initiative aimed at advancing the United Nations Zero Hunger goal by 2030. The agreement, already ratified by Mexico, Guatemala, and Chile, seeks to promote concrete legislative and budgetary actions to combat hunger.

According to Luis Lobo, the pact focuses on delivering measurable results, including the approval of laws and funding for food security programs. Backed by the Food and Agriculture Organization and international partners such as Spanish cooperation agencies and AMEXCID, the initiative prioritizes placing the right to adequate food at the center of public policy through a series of commitments, including strengthening legislation and monitoring implementation.

During the signing at the National Congress, Rodrigo Castañeda noted that while hunger has declined in Latin America and the Caribbean for two consecutive years, major challenges remain, with over 25% of the population facing food insecurity and millions unable to afford a healthy diet. Spanish Ambassador Lorea Arribalzaga Ceballos highlighted gender disparities in food insecurity, while Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco urged regional governments to act swiftly, stressing that addressing hunger cannot be delayed.