Dominican Republic reaffirms commitment to decent work at ILO

Geneva.- Minister of Labor Eddy Olivares Ortega reaffirmed the Dominican Republic’s commitment to promoting decent work and inclusive labor policies during the 356th session of the International Labour Organization in Geneva.

In his address, Olivares described the ILO’s 2026–2029 Development Cooperation Strategy as timely and realistic, highlighting the need for innovation, strategic alliances, and measurable results in a global context shaped by financial constraints and social challenges. He noted that the plan offers an opportunity to tackle key regional issues such as informal employment, job creation, social protection, and productivity.

The minister also emphasized the importance of South-South and triangular cooperation to share best practices, while advocating for stronger partnerships with financial institutions and the private sector. He underscored the Dominican Republic’s leadership in social dialogue and labor reform in Central America and reiterated support for the ILO’s tripartite model as a foundation for building a more inclusive and equitable future of work.