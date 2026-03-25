Flour sector signals upcoming price hikes across all products

Santo Domingo.- The Union of Medium and Small Flour Industries (UMPIH) warned that rising production and distribution costs are putting pressure on bread and other flour-based products, urging its members to review their expenses to remain operational.

During a press conference, UMPIH president José Radhames Bruno revealed that production costs in the sector have surged by 40%, a level he described as unsustainable, particularly since 99% of the businesses are micro and small enterprises. He clarified that the union does not set prices but provides guidance to both producers and consumers regarding cost increases.

Bruno added that any potential price adjustments in flour-based products would be a direct result of these rising costs. He also announced that UMPIH will hold an extraordinary national assembly to evaluate the situation and define measures aimed at preserving the sector’s profitability while minimizing the impact on consumers.