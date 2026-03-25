Omar Fernández calls for income tax indexation to ease family finances amid Iran conflict

Santo Domingo.- Senator Omar Fernández called on the government to share the economic burden caused by rising living costs linked to the Middle East conflict, arguing that citizens should not bear the full impact. He questioned whether the State is also making sacrifices as new measures affecting goods and services are introduced.

Fernández urged the adoption of countercyclical policies focused on protecting household income, noting that Dominicans have been under financial strain since the pandemic. Among his proposals, he highlighted indexing income tax to inflation to ease pressure on workers, reducing taxes on mortgage loans, and eliminating advance payments for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He also suggested cutting the electricity sector deficit to 2019 levels, which could generate significant savings to fund subsidies for fuel, food, and fertilizers, as well as salary adjustments. Additionally, he proposed redirecting part of legislators’ social assistance funds to support these measures, emphasizing that such actions would strengthen public trust and demonstrate institutional responsibility.