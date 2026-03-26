Domínguez Brito calls for less bureaucracy in remote work

Santo Domingo.- Francisco Domínguez Brito, a presidential hopeful for the Partido de la Liberación Dominicana, said teleworking could help modernize the Dominican economy but warned that excessive bureaucracy is limiting its growth.

Reacting to a recent remote work proposal by President Luis Abinader, Domínguez Brito argued that current regulations make implementation difficult for both employers and workers, reducing the effectiveness of telework policies. He pointed to requirements such as formal written contracts and complex clauses as key obstacles.

He advocated for simpler, more flexible agreements that allow adaptation in schedules, working hours, and conditions. The former minister also called for a review of existing rules, proposing a less rigid legal framework based on general principles that can better adjust to technological changes.

“Less bureaucracy and more flexibility is the only way teleworking can truly work,” he stated.