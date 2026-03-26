Dominican Republic participates in KIZUNA seminar on disaster risk reduction

Chile.- The National Office of Seismic Evaluation and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings, in coordination with the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Chile, participated in the closing seminar of the KIZUNA Project (2015–2026), an international initiative led by Chile and Japan to strengthen disaster risk reduction capacities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the event, ONESVIE Director Leonardo Reyes presented the Dominican Republic’s experience, highlighting progress in seismic assessment, institutional strengthening, and risk management. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in building safer and more resilient communities.

The seminar, organized by the Chilean Agency for International Cooperation for Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, brought together regional institutions, experts, and organizations such as Inter-American Development Bank to evaluate the project’s impact.

After a decade of implementation, participants highlighted KIZUNA’s role in training thousands of professionals, strengthening institutional capacities, and fostering regional collaboration to better respond to climate change and natural disasters.