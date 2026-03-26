EGEHID begins bat relocation ahead of dam reactivation

La Vega.- The Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company has begun an operation to relocate large bat colonies inhabiting the abandoned tunnels of the Guaigüí dam project, where they have lived for more than two decades. The initiative seeks to encourage the bats to migrate naturally without harming them, recognizing their key role in seed dispersal and pest control.

The action forms part of the reactivation of the dam project, which includes road rehabilitation, tunnel cleaning, and updated technical studies. Authorities implemented measures such as sealing tunnel entrances and adding lighting to discourage the bats from returning, following weeks of observation to understand their behavior and ensure a controlled transition.

According to officials, the tunnels house over one million bats from multiple species, making the process particularly complex. Specialized teams are working under environmental and safety protocols to clean and prepare the area while protecting the animals and minimizing ecological impact.

Despite initial disruption—when thousands of bats left the tunnels in large swarms—authorities say the species are highly adaptable and are expected to relocate to nearby forest areas. The operation reflects a balance between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.