France supports Dominican Republic in tackling sargassum crisis

Paris.- French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the Dominican Republic’s “strategic” role in addressing the growing sargassum crisis affecting the Caribbean, during a meeting with President Luis Abinader in France. Macron reaffirmed his country’s commitment to maintaining strong and trusting bilateral relations as Abinader carried out a two-day official visit.

During his trip, Abinader also spoke at the opening session of an anti-corruption conference organized by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, emphasizing that integrity remains a key pillar of his administration and a driver of economic and democratic development in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the Dominican government has moved forward with a special regulation to manage sargassum, aiming to reduce its environmental and economic impact. The initiative establishes guidelines for the collection, disposal, and potential use of the seaweed, which has increasingly affected the country’s beaches and tourism sector.