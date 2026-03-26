Government awards RD$29B Monorail contract in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Trust for the Development of the Mass Transit System announced that the first phase of the Santo Domingo Monorail has been awarded to the National Consortium for Integrated Mobility (CNMI), which will be responsible for detailed engineering and construction of key infrastructure and systems.

The bidding process, launched in September 2025, was conducted under an open and competitive framework, with extended deadlines to encourage broader participation. Authorities highlighted that the process included transparency measures such as the creation of a Citizen Observation Committee and the involvement of external experts from Technological Institute of Santo Domingo and Pontifical Catholic University Madre y Maestra to review proposals.

Two consortia submitted bids, with CNMI achieving the highest technical score and presenting the most competitive financial offer, totaling nearly RD$29 billion. The project evaluation also included site visits and oversight by independent specialists to ensure compliance with procurement standards.

FITRAM stated that the entire process adhered to principles of transparency, legality, and fair competition. The contract will be signed once the required guarantees are submitted, marking a key step forward in the development of the Santo Domingo Monorail.