Government awards RD$29B Monorail contract in Santo Domingo
Santo Domingo.- The Trust for the Development of the Mass Transit System announced that the first phase of the Santo Domingo Monorail has been awarded to the National Consortium for Integrated Mobility (CNMI), which will be responsible for detailed engineering and construction of key infrastructure and systems.
The bidding process, launched in September 2025, was conducted under an open and competitive framework, with extended deadlines to encourage broader participation. Authorities highlighted that the process included transparency measures such as the creation of a Citizen Observation Committee and the involvement of external experts from Technological Institute of Santo Domingo and Pontifical Catholic University Madre y Maestra to review proposals.
Two consortia submitted bids, with CNMI achieving the highest technical score and presenting the most competitive financial offer, totaling nearly RD$29 billion. The project evaluation also included site visits and oversight by independent specialists to ensure compliance with procurement standards.
FITRAM stated that the entire process adhered to principles of transparency, legality, and fair competition. The contract will be signed once the required guarantees are submitted, marking a key step forward in the development of the Santo Domingo Monorail.
LOL… what ever happened to the fast speed train from Punta Cana to Santo Domingo? I am not sure Santo Domingo needs a monorail. They already have an extensive metro system. Is this just another dream project?
WARNING: THIS ENTIRE ISLAND IS WITHOUT VIRTUE AND ITS FUTURE VERY UNCERTAIN! IT MIGHT JUST DROP IN THE OCEAN! NOT TO WORRY THERE ARE 50000 OTHER ISLANDS GLOBALLY SO NO ONE WILL MISS YA! THIEVES!