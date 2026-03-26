Migration strengthens controls on foreign labor permits

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) announced a new resolution establishing stricter requirements for renewing temporary work permits for foreign workers. The measure mandates that all renewals must be supported by a formal employment contract processed through the Ministry of Labor, and employers are required to notify authorities when the contract ends to coordinate the worker’s departure from the country.

According to the DGM, the resolution is part of an internal review aimed at strengthening compliance with existing regulations, improving transparency, and providing greater legal certainty for both employers and foreign employees. It also seeks to correct irregular applications, making it clear that sworn statements are no longer valid as substitutes for formal contracts, in line with Migration Law 85-04 and its regulations.

The new rules further specify that foreign workers with temporary permits must only perform the job outlined in their contract and are prohibited from engaging in informal activities such as motorcycle taxi services, street vending, or delivery work. Employers who fail to comply with proper hiring procedures may face penalties.

To renew permits, applicants must submit documentation through the official platform, including a valid passport, temporary worker card, medical certificate, proof of Social Security (TSS) registration, and a new employment contract confirming continued work. Employers must also guarantee the worker’s employment during the authorized period and assume responsibility for coordinating their return to their country of origin once the contract expires.