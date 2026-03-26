ONE, EU and UNFPA enhance migration data quality

Santo Domingo.- The National Statistics Office (ONE), with support from the United Nations Population Fund and funding from the European Union, presented the results of the project “Figures that Include,” aimed at strengthening migration statistics in the Dominican Republic through the use of administrative records.

The initiative focused on improving the availability, quality, and use of data produced by public institutions, transforming it into standardized and comparable official statistics. Key actions included evaluating the quality of existing records, documenting statistical processes—particularly at the General Directorate of Migration—and harmonizing migration-related data to ensure consistency and reliability.

The project also advanced the development of more integrated information systems to better measure migration flows and understand migrant populations, providing stronger evidence for public policy design. ONE Director Mildred Martínez described the initiative as a major step forward in how the country produces and uses migration data.

Representatives from international partners highlighted its importance. Mario Serrano noted that improved migration data supports better planning and more effective policies, while EU Ambassador Raúl Fuentes Milani emphasized its role in promoting evidence-based decision-making and addressing vulnerabilities.

The project aligns with national and international commitments, including the National Development Strategy 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, and was carried out in coordination with key institutions such as the Central Electoral Board, Ministry of Interior and Police, Ministry of Education, and the Attorney General’s Office.