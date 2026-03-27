Abinader creates commission for April Uprising Museum

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader issued Decree No. 200-26 establishing a commission to oversee the operation of the Historical Museum of the April Uprising, aimed at preserving and promoting the country’s historical memory.

The commission, chaired by Jottin Cury David, includes several prominent figures who will serve on an honorary basis. Their responsibilities include coordinating actions for the museum’s launch, organizing its structure, and supporting the appointment of a general director.

The body will operate under the Presidency and be administratively attached to the Ministry of the Presidency. The decree also instructs government institutions to collaborate, particularly the Ministry of Public Works for adapting the museum’s facilities.

The initiative involves multiple entities, including the Ministry of Culture, the Dominican Academy of History, and the General Archive of the Nation, among others, to ensure the museum’s development and implementation.