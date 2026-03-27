Abinader: no one is above the law in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader declared Thursday that his government will not tolerate impunity, reaffirming that no individual or institution will be placed above the law in the Dominican Republic.

In a message shared via X, the president emphasized that under his administration “there will be no hiding places, no complicit silences, and no power that is above the law,” underscoring his firm stance on accountability and justice.

Abinader’s remarks are part of his broader push to strengthen democratic institutions, promote transparency, and ensure strict compliance with the law. His administration has consistently positioned the fight against corruption and the defense of the rule of law as central pillars of government policy.

The statement reinforces ongoing efforts to build public trust, improve governance, and position the Dominican Republic as a country committed to institutional integrity and legal accountability.