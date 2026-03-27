Abinader: no one is above the law in Dominican Republic
File photo.
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader declared Thursday that his government will not tolerate impunity, reaffirming that no individual or institution will be placed above the law in the Dominican Republic.
In a message shared via X, the president emphasized that under his administration “there will be no hiding places, no complicit silences, and no power that is above the law,” underscoring his firm stance on accountability and justice.
Abinader’s remarks are part of his broader push to strengthen democratic institutions, promote transparency, and ensure strict compliance with the law. His administration has consistently positioned the fight against corruption and the defense of the rule of law as central pillars of government policy.
The statement reinforces ongoing efforts to build public trust, improve governance, and position the Dominican Republic as a country committed to institutional integrity and legal accountability.
Wish this was true!
Of course there are. All his buddies, the rich, haitians who get away with being illegal and breaking all the laws with no repercussions. Essentially everybody but the common Dominican is above the laws.
Exactly. Who does he think he is fooling an uneducated Latino or His-PAN-ic? Some of the most corrupt and arrogant I have ever come across, no regard for the people at all and enriching themselves and feasting and laughing at each turn. BUT WAIT TILL TOMORROW A VENGEFUL GOD IS CLOSING IN ON ALL OF THEM. BUENA SUERTE CUNO!