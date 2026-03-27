Digesett launches “Route Zero” campaign for Holy Week 2026

Santiago de los Caballeros.- The Digesett launched the “Route Zero” campaign in Santiago as part of its prevention strategy for Holy Week 2026, aiming to reduce road accidents across the country.

The initiative promotes three key goals: zero accidents, zero deaths, and zero injuries. It targets drivers, pedestrians, and transport operators, encouraging responsible behavior, caution, and respect for life on the roads.

As part of the campaign, authorities are implementing educational talks, on-site guidance at key traffic points, and the distribution of informational materials, alongside outreach efforts within the transport sector to reinforce road safety awareness.

“Route Zero” is supported by multiple institutions, including local government authorities, the National Police, Intrant, the Dominican Red Cross, and Civil Defense, among others, in a coordinated effort to prevent accidents and save lives during the holiday period.

Through this initiative, Digesett emphasizes prevention as the most effective tool to avoid tragedies and calls on citizens to make safety a priority before traveling.